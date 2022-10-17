Man dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

A person was killed and his wife critically injured when a speeding car hit their bike in the Azad Nagar area in Chheharta here this morning.

The victims were identified as Balwinder Singh of Jandiala Guru and his wife Rajvir Kaur. They were returning from an event in their locality when a car from the Chheharta railway station side hit their bike. In the mishap, Balwinder died on the spot, while Rajvir sustained critical injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital where her condition is stated to be serious. The car driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras located near the spot.

SHO Gurwinder Singh said following an initial probe, the police identified the driver of the car as Swaran Singh of the same locality. A case has been registered against him, while the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy. He said raids were on to nab the accused.

Residents of the area expressed their anguish over the incident. They said they had urged the administration to construct speed breakers in the stretch but to no avail.