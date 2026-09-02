Man dies of burns in Amritsar

A day after being set afire over a property dispute, Palwinder Singh succumbed to his injuries today.

Advertisement

The deceased’s son, Harmandeep Singh, told the police that a dispute over his grandfather Sham Singh’s property had been on for 10-15 years. He accused his aunt Suman Bala and uncle Prem Singh of harassment, saying the two pressured the family to vacate the house.

Advertisement

Harmandeep said his father had left home to offer prayers. On receiving a call that the latter had suffered burns, the family reached Ram Tirath Road, and took him to hospital. He stated that Palwinder regained consciousness on the way to hospital and held his sister Suman Bala and brother-in-law Prem Singh responsible for his condition.

Advertisement

Following this, the family filed a complaint with the Chheharta police station and demanded a fair investigation.

Police officer Rajbir Singh said a case had been registered and that the police were waiting for the autopsy report.