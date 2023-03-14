Man dies of ‘drug overdose’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The Chatiwind police have booked five persons on charges of murder and destruction of evidence after a youth allegedly died of drug overdose and later his body was found dumped in Jandiala area on Saturday.

Subeg Singh, father of the deceased Tarlochan Singh (30), told the police that Tarlochan was hooked to drugs. He said on Friday, his son had gone to the house of Jugraj Singh of Rakh Jhite village and did not return home. He said they looked for him but failed to fine him.

He said on Saturday, the Jandiala police found a body in Jandiala Guru area which they had kept in the Civil Hospital. He said he identified his son and lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

Besides Jugraj Singh, others who were booked in the case include Nirvail Singh, Karan and Sabi, all residents of Rakh Jhite village and Inder Singh of Khabbe Rajputa.

Subeg alleged that all accused were present at Jugraj’s house where they gave him drugs that led to his death. They later dumped his body in Jandiala, he alleged.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC, while no arrest had been made so far.