Man dies of electrocution in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

A person died of electrocution in Dharamkot village in the Rajasansi area here on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when he was allegedly trying to steal the power transformer oil as a pipe was dangling at the spot which was to be used for the same.

The incident came to light when Balbir Singh went to his fields. He found the body of an unidentified person near the transformer. He immediately informed the police which took the body of the deceased in their custody. The body was kept at the mortuary for identification.

The police said the transformer was without a switch therefore the deceased could not disconnect the power. He apparently tried stealing the oil directly, but suffered powerful shock leading to his death.

Powercom suffers huge losses due to theft of transformer oil in the state every year. The theft of oil damages transformers as well. In the past, the department has lodged several complaints with the police, but to no avail. —