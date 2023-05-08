Man dies under mysterious circumstances

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 7

The death of Kulwant Singh, alias Kanta Mistri (42), a resident of Rasulpur village, on Friday night, has rekindled memories of the incident three years ago when more than 100 persons lost their lives in the area due to consuming of spurious liquor.

Nindar Kaur, mother of the deceased, said that her son Kulwant Singh was a habitual drunkard and also suffered from lung infection. She said that Kulwant Singh started vomiting and died soon after. Ninder Kaur said that Kulwant Singh used to consume hooch which is easily available in the village.

Beside Ninder Kaur, Amrik Singh, father of Kulwant Singh, Rajbir Kaur, his wife, Milkha Singh, president of the local gurdwara committee, Rasulur, and other of village said that spurious liquor was easily available in the area and there were many who had been consuming it. The residents said there were clear indications of a repeat of the three-year-old incident in which spurious liquor had claimed many lives.

When contacted, Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigations), said the police was doing its best to check the illegal practice and 158 cases had been registered under the Excise Act in the last four months while 123 persons had been arrested. The SP added that 2,130 litres of Illicit liquor, 650 litres of alcohol, 15,098 kg of lahan and 14 working stills had been seized during the period.