Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The body of a newborn girl was found dumped near the common wall of the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and ESI Hospital here today.

The police identified the father of the newborn girl within seven hours of the incident. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Mahipal, a resident of Gardhiwal, Hoshiarpur, for dumping the body. A case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered against him at the Majitha road police station.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said Avtar Singh, who works at a cycle stand in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, informed the police the about the body of the newborn girl. On his statement, the police registered a case and started investigations into the matter.

Investigations revealed that Mahipal’s wife Mohini gave birth to a girl child at Bebe Nanki Ward of the hospital. The child died soon after the birth. He dumped the body near the hospital wall and left the spot. Initially, he told the family that a stray dog took away the child’s body while he was sitting outside the hospital complex. On being asked sternly by the police, he confessed to the crime.

“In order to save expenditure on cremation and other rituals, he thought of dumping the body there. This was his seventh child,” said ACP Khosa.