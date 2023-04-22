Man duped of Rs 5 lakh, two booked in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Sadar police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a local resident on the pretext of sending them abroad. They were identified as Deepak Masih of Nirankari Colony and Jatinder Singh of Avtar Avenue located on Majitha Road here. The complainant, Karan Kumar, told the police that the accused had taken Rs 5 lakh for sending him to Singapore on the basis of work permit. A complaint was lodged with the police in June last year while a case was registered yesterday following a probe. Further investigations were underway while no arrest was made till now. A case was registered against them. TNS
One held with 60-gm heroin
Amritsar: Cantonment police have booked Lovepreet Singh of Gumtala Colony on Loharaka Road for allegedly possessing 60-gm heroin. He was held by a police party on patrol. He was sent to three-day police custody.
