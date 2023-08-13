Man duped of Rs 7.5 lakh

Tarn Taran, August 12
A Pahuwind village resident Jaspreet Singh has been defrauded Rs 7.5 lakh by his relative on the pretext of arranging a job for him in the Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Daljit Singh of Tur village falling under the Sri Goindwal Sahib police station.
The complainant told the police that the suspect took Rs 7.5 lakh to arrange a job for him in the Police Department, but he failed to do so and also did not return his money. An inquiry has been ordered after registering a case against suspect.
