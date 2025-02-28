Man ends life after injuring neighbour in brawl

A resident of Jodhpur village who had seriously injured his neighbour with a sharp weapon on Wednesday night following a minor altercation committed suicide on Thursday at his house.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh Lakha (45). He had a tiff with Giani, son of Billu Halwai of the same Jodhpur village last night. The injured Giani has been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar where his condition is stated to be serious.

Ajayraj Singh, SP (Investigation), said he was unaware of the incident while Ravi Shankar, SHO, Sadar, refused to give details of the incident. DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Atul Soni could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.