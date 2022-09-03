Man ends life by suicide, 6 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

A 34-year-old person, Parnam Singh, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Anaitpura village here. He succumbed at a private hospital on Thursday.

Following a complaint filed by his father, the police have booked six persons on the charge of abetment of suicide. Those booked have been identified as Manjinder Singh, Gurmel Singh, Gursher Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sukhmanbir Kaur (now residing in Canada) and Gurdev Singh.

Jaswant Singh, father of the deceased, stated to the police that Parnam was his younger son and used to work as a driver. He said on August 29, he consumed some poisonous substance following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Majitha. He said as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to another private hospital in Amritsar where he died on the intervening night of August 31and September 1.

He said after his death, doctors had sought his Aadhaar card and when they returned home, they found a suicide note in his clothes in which he held the accused responsible for him taking the extreme step. The police have registered a case.