Man ends life, consumes poisonous substance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Rakesh Chohan, a resident of the Ishwar Nagar area, ended life by consuming some poisonous substance. He was allegedly perturbed over the harassment by those who loaned him money.

Family members of the deceased told the police that Rakesh had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh and the accused were extorting 20 per cent as interest from him and now they were forcing him to return the amount.

The police took the body of the deceased into possession for post-mortem examination. Rakesh’s wife Sonia told the police that she along with her husband and five-year-old boy was living in a rented accommodation in the area. She said her husband worked as a manufacturer of artificial jewellery. She said her husband took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the accused but he was finding it difficult to return.

She alleged Krishan Singh, who is also the owner of the house, along with others was harassing her husband. They were threatening him of dire consequences. Perturbed over this, he ended his life on Tuesday.