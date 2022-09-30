Man ends life, FIR lodged against wife, paramour

Amritsar, September 29
A man, identified as Sonu, a resident of Ram Diwali Hindua village, on Wednesday ended his life by hanging himself after his wife eloped with her paramour over three weeks ago.
The accused were identified as Manjit Kaur of Ram Diwali Hindua village and her paramour Gurjit Singh of Sheikhpura Mohalla in Jandiala. They were booked on the charge of abetment to suicide.
Sonu Singh, a resident of Aliwal village and relative of the victim, told the police that the victim was his cousin who used to work as a truck driver. He said two days ago, he had gone to meet him. He said he was perturbed over alleged illicit relations of his wife with Gurjit Singh who works as a collection agent.
He said the duo threatened to kill Sonu and his children. He told him that around 20 days ago she went out of the house on the pretext of paying obeisance at Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara, but did not return.
He said he tried to trace her as he was facing social insult and his children were very upset. Perturbed, he told him that he would end his life. On Wednesday, he got a call from his village that Sonu had committed suicide by hanging himself.
Investigating officer Angrej Singh said a case under Section 306 of the IPC had been registered in this regard and raids were on to nab the suspects.
