Man ends life in Ajnala, woman commits suicide in Rajasansi area

He said a long-standing dispute between Pritam Singh and his elder brother, Angrej Singh alias Lakha, an ex-serviceman, over the division of four acres of ancestral land and a residential house in the village, was the reason behind the incident.

He said earlier, the elderly as well as relatives had intervened and divided the property equally, allocating two acres each to both brothers. The house was allotted to Pritam Singh, while a vacant plot measuring around 10 marlas was transferred in the name of Angrej Singh through a registry agreement. An undertaking was allegedly signed stating that Angrej Singh would vacate the house by January 1, 2026.

However, Rajbir Singh alleged that the house was not vacated despite repeated requests.

Yesterday in the afternoon, Pritam Singh reportedly recorded a video from his mobile phone and sent it via WhatsApp to his nephew. In the video, he blamed 11 individuals for his harassment and for allegedly encroaching upon his land and house. He appealed for strict legal action against them after his death.

Among those booked are Angrej Singh alias Lakha, Simran, Bhajan, Shindo, Surjit Singh, Kashmir Singh, Joga), Deba, Natha Singh, Bagga Singh and Parvinder Singh, said the police, while adding that no arrest was made till now as the accused were absconding.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Gurjit Kaur (35), a resident of Muglani Kot in Rajansansi, allegedly committed suicide after alleged prolonged harassment by her neighbours. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Gurmeet Singh, husband of the deceased, in his statement to police, alleged that several neighbours — identified as Dilbagh Singh alias Bunty, his wife Manpreet Kaur, Jasmin Kaur, Punjab Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Daljit Kaur and Gurpal Singh — had been frequently harassing and threatening his family.

He alleged that yesterday, the accused came to his house, hurled abuses, humiliated them and allegedly issued threats which deeply disturbed his wife.

Later in the afternoon, he had gone to work at Adliwal village when he received a phone call from his sister-in-law informing him that Gurjit Kaur had consumed a poisonous substance. He rushed home and found her lying unconscious on the floor. While being taken to hospital, Gurmeet claimed that his wife handed him a suicide note.

In the purported note, Gurjit Kaur allegedly wrote that she was ending her life due to constant harassment by the neighbours. She accused them of falsely linking her name to an incident involving a young girl from their family who had reportedly eloped, and of repeatedly taunting and insulting her. She allegedly held Dilbagh Singh alias Bunty and his family responsible for her death.