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Home / Amritsar / Man ends life in Amritsar, names accused in video clip

Man ends life in Amritsar, names accused in video clip

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:31 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Days after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district magistrate, Punjab Warehousing Corporation ended his life by consuming celphos tablets and shot a video before taking the extreme step, another resident ended his life in a similar fashion here on Tuesday.

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He made a video after consuming poison and accused an alleged drug peddler for his taking the extreme step. The incident also raises questions the impact of the Punjab Government’s flagship programme ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’.

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The deceased, Hardavinder Singh, of Dharar village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station, accused Harpreet Singh, alias Ghulla, of the same village of harassment and exploitation in the video clip recorded before his death.

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The police said he was rushed to Guru Ram Dass Hospital in Amritsar, where he succumbed on March 24.

The police said that the victim recorded a video in which he alleged that Harpreet Singh, alias Ghulla, of the same village had ruined him financially. In the clip, the deceased claimed that the accused had taken away all his belongings, got his land sold, and pushed him into drug addiction, leaving him distressed. Following the incident, the police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) at the Jandiala police station.

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The police said the accused was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of narcotic substances in the area. However, no arrest had been made till now.

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