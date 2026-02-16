DT
Home / Amritsar / Man ends life over family feud; two booked

Man ends life over family feud; two booked

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:40 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
A man allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area under the B-Division police station limits on Sunday, prompting the police to register a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and brother-in-law.

The deceased was identified as Harshdeep Singh, also known as Giftie. Acting on a complaint filed by his brother Harmeet Singh Goldy, the police booked Harshdeep’s wife Manjit Kaur Rani and her brother Gaurav on charges related to abetment to suicide.

According to the complaint, Harshdeep worked with a recovery agency and had married Manjit Kaur a few years ago. The family alleged that frequent disputes arose after the marriage, often involving Manjit and her brother. Harmeet claimed tensions escalated over suspicions of an alleged extramarital relationship of the deceased’s wife, which led to repeated arguments and physical altercations.

The police said a fresh dispute broke out on Sunday, after which Harshdeep allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. He was declared dead shortly afterward.

Investigating officer Baljinder Singh confirmed that a suicide note was recovered from the scene. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and further investigation is in progress.

