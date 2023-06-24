Man ends life, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A man, identified as Surinder Kumar Kundra, a resident of Jagdambe Bhawan near Bhagtanwala gate, committed suicide by jumping into the sarovar of Durgiana Temple on Thursday. On receiving information, the Durgiana police reached the spot and fished out the body. A suicide note which was wrapped in a plastic polythene was found from his pocket. In the suicide note he said he was ending his life due to being harassed by Raman Kumar Uppal, his wife Sweety Uppal and son Sushant Uppal. The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against them. TNS

Drone found in border village

Amritsar: A drone was found fallen in the agricultural land in Shahura village falling under the Lopoke police station here yesterday. The incident came to light when Gurbhej Singh, a resident of the village, informed the police on phone that a drone was lying in his fodder field. Immediately police teams rushed the spot and recovered the drone being used by Pakistani smugglers for sneaking drugs and weapons to India. The police have registered a case against unknown persons while further probe was on.