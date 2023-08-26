Man ends life, woman booked

Amritsar, August 25
Perturbed over alleged harassment by a woman, a local resident, identified as Shamsher Singh of Lopoke, ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance on Wednesday evening.
The police have booked the accused woman, Seema, a resident of Majitha road on charges of abetment to suicide while further probe was on. No arrest was made by the police till now.
Gurmeet Kaur, deceased’s wife in her statement to the police told that she was married to Shamsher Singh in 2008 and they had two daughters from the marriage. She said Shamsher had been working at a medical store in Gaunsabad village for past six years. She alleged that during recent past he developed illicit relations with Seema who used to threaten and demand money from him. She said her husband was very upset over this. She said on Wednesday she called her husband and again threatened him leaving him in distress. He told her and his brother Sukhbir Singh about this. She said a couple of hours later he consumed poisonous substance which led to his death.
The police registered a case under Section 306 and 506 of the IPC against accused Seema and further investigations were under progress.
