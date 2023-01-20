Man falls to death

Phagwara, January 19
An elderly person died after falling from the roof of his residence in Hargobind Nagar locality of the town today. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh (72).
As per the information, the family members said Surjit Singh was being harassed and mentally tortured by an NRI woman who was demanding money.
Ominder Singh, son of the deceased, said that this morning he heard the sound of something falling.
When he saw his father had fallen down and was injured, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for treatment but could not survive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...