Man fighting to get justice for 7 years dies of cardiac arrest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

A resident of Goindwal Sahib who was fighting for justice for the last seven years died of a cardiac attack on Sunday.

The immovable property of deceased Prahlad Singh (65) was worth Rs 50 lakh which according to him was encroached upon and sold by his daughter and son-in-law eight years ago without his consent. They denied to pay him even a single penny.

He protested and sat on a hunger fast twice for days together seeking justice. He had even written a number of letters to the authorities seeking justice, but failed to have evoked any response from the authorities. According to law, elderly persons are free to take back their property from their successor in case they are ill-treated.

A year ago, Prahlad was given assurance by the SDM Khadoor Sahib that the decree would be announced in his favour for a compensation of Rs5,000 per month by his daughter along with other facilities.

Harpreet Singh Dhunna, media adviser, AAP, district unit, said the SDM Khadoor Sahib had assured to release a letter in this regard on Monday, but he died on Sunday. He said in case he had been given justice on time, he would have lived an honourable life. The Goindwal Sahib police have lodged a case under section 174 of the CrPC.

Property sold without his consent

The immovable property of deceased Prahlad Singh (65) worth Rs50 lakh, according to him, was encroached upon and sold by his daughter and son-in-law eight years ago without his consent. They denied to pay him even a single penny.