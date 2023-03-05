Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 4

A devotee who had come to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib here on Saturday was found dead alongside the sarovar.

On receiving the information, the city police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. Later, they took the body and kept it in the mortuary of the local

Civil Hospital.

Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, said the victim (a Gursikh) seemed to be in his 30s. One three feet Sri Sahib (sword), a cash of Rs 1,500 and a mobile set were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The manager said the devotee had come to Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance.

He recited the path sitting alongside the sarovar and later found dead. The manager said he informed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head office in Amritsar from where information had been received that the deceased would daily visit Sri Harmandir Sahib early in the morning. The district police had delivered information on its system.

The police said the body would be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours and further proceedings would be initiated accordingly.