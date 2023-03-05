Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Tarn Taran, March 4
A devotee who had come to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib here on Saturday was found dead alongside the sarovar.
On receiving the information, the city police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. Later, they took the body and kept it in the mortuary of the local
Civil Hospital.
Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, said the victim (a Gursikh) seemed to be in his 30s. One three feet Sri Sahib (sword), a cash of Rs 1,500 and a mobile set were recovered from the suspect’s possession.
The manager said the devotee had come to Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance.
He recited the path sitting alongside the sarovar and later found dead. The manager said he informed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head office in Amritsar from where information had been received that the deceased would daily visit Sri Harmandir Sahib early in the morning. The district police had delivered information on its system.
The police said the body would be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours and further proceedings would be initiated accordingly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources
The accused is a student at a US university
China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...