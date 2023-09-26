Man found dead under mysterious conditions

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 25

Gurjinder Singh (46), a resident of Rataul village, was shot dead on Sunday night by unknown persons under mysterious circumstances at his farmhouse. The police rushed to the spot on receiving the news.

Harvant Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Gurjinder had left home for his fields on Sunday evening to spray insecticides on the paddy crop. When he failed to return home till late night, the family called him on his mobile phone but there was no response. The family became suspicious and immediately rushed to fields.

Gurjinder was found unconscious along the tubewell wall. The family thought he lost conciousness due to the effect of insecticides. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tarn Taran where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors said he died because of gunshot wounds. The body was kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran and the matter brought to the notice of the city police.

DSP Tarsem Masih said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC read with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered in this regard.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder. The family claimed that Gurjinder had no personal enmity with anybody. Being of a religious bent of mind, he often served at the village gurdwara. It was because of this that he preferred not to get married.

#Tarn Taran