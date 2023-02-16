Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

A man was found hanging in a bamboo shed in the Fatahpur area falling under the Islamabad police station here today.

While the police have started inquest proceedings in the case, family members of the deceased, identified as Vishal Singh, alias Tower (23), alleged that he was killed by the family of a married woman with whom he had alleged illicit relationships.

Panic gripped the area after some persons found the body hanging in a bamboo shed. After getting information, a team of the Islamabad police, headed by SHO Perneet Dhillon, reached the spot. The police took the body into their custody following a preliminary probe.

Dhillon said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after autopsy report. Statements of Vishal’s members were being recorded for further investigations. According to preliminary investigations, it appeared to be a case of suicide, adding that further probe was on into the matter.

As per details, Vishal had illicit relationships with a married woman living in Fatahpur village. The duo eloped from their houses last month. Following panchayat’s intervention, they returned home. The woman decided to give divorce to her husband and marry Vishal.

Dhillon said the woman started living with Vishal’s sister in Indira Colony. A few days ago, her parents came there and took her away forcibly. Disturbed over this, Vishal allegedly hanged himself to death. A case would be registered after recording the statements of the deceased’s family.

Nirmal Singh, a relative of the deceased, said Vishal used to work as a labourer. He left for work around five days ago, but did not return. They came to know about his body hanging in a bamboo shed today. He accused the family members of the woman, with whom Vishal had illicit relationships, of killing him.

Autopsy report awaited

SHO Perneet Dhillon said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after autopsy report. Statements of Vishal’s members were being recorded for further investigations. According to preliminary investigations, it appeared to be a case of suicide, adding that further probe was on into the matter.