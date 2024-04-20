Amritsar: Man found murdered in his fields; cops nab two friends

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

Sukhdev Singh Laddi (47), a resident of Dhirekot village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday.

The body, which was mauled by stray dogs, also bore injury marks, which seemed to be caused by a sharp-edged weapon. The body was found on Thursday morning following which the police registered a murder case against unidentified persons. His family members identified him from his clothes.

Bachitar Singh, brother of the victim, said he had gone to his fields to irrigate them in the wee hours of Thursday morning. He used to return by 7am but yesterday he did not return. The repeated calls on his mobile phone yielded no response.

Following this, the family members and villagers started looking for him. His mutilated body was found in the fields and he was identified from his clothes.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said during investigation, the police identified two suspects – Sukhjinde Singh, alias Nikka, and Puran Chand, alias Pannu, of Chamiari village in Jalandhar. Both were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Their interrogation revealed that they had a monetary dispute with Sukhdev Singh. Both the accused were friends of the victim. Yesterday, they had a dispute with him over the issue following which they killed him with a sharp-edged weapon, which has been recovered. The duo had confessed to the crime. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.