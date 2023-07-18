Man found murdered in Indira Colony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

A man was found murdered in the Indira Colony area falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station here today. The deceased was identified as Gulshan Singh Sodhi (55), a cancer patient. He was living alone in his house. His sons live in Mumbai while two daughters are married in Chandigarh and Pathankot.

According to the police, the victim was hit on the head and died due to excessive bleeding. Robbery is stated to be the reason behind the murder as the house was ransacked, said the police.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said during a preliminary probe it was found that four persons had entered the house. Khosa said the deceased, who was undergoing cancer treatment, had to get an injection today. He said the cash was missing from the house.

He said family members of the deceased were informed about the incident. They would give details about the missing items from the house. He said further investigation was under progress and the body was sent for autopsy to a hospital.

