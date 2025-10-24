Man found ‘murdered’ near Khiala Kalan village

A 32-year-old man, identified as Sandeep Singh, was found dead near Khiala Kalan village falling under the Lopoke police station here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The tragic incident came to light when Karam Singh, brother of the victim, reported that the body of his brother, who had been missing since the evening of October 21, was found near a drain.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, Sandeep Singh had left home around 5 pm, saying he was going to meet a friend and would return by 8pm. However, when he did not come back, the family initially assumed that he might have stayed at a friend’s place due to the Diwali celebrations.

Advertisement

Later at around 5pm the following day, the complainant received information that a body was found near a drain close to the Sonu Mahal’s tubewell room located near the drain in Khiala Kalan village. Upon reaching the spot, he identified the deceased as his brother, Sandeep Singh. The face and head of the victim bore deep injuries inflicted with sharp-edged weapons and the left ear was partially severed.

Satpal Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said it appeared to be a case of murder committed by unidentified persons using sharp weapons. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway to trace the culprits.