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Home / Amritsar / Man get 20 years in jail under POCSO Act

Man get 20 years in jail under POCSO Act

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:51 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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A local court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 for sexually abusing two minor girls in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO Court)-cum-Fast Track Court, Amritsar, convicted Manak Singh, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar on Sultanwind Road, in connection with an FIR registered at the B-Division police station under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the parents of one of the minor girls had gone out for work. The girl had gone to the house of another minor friend to play. While the two girls were playing inside the house, the accused allegedly took advantage of the absence of their parents and entered the premises.

He subsequently subjected both girls to sexual abuse and unnatural sexual acts.

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After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and awarded him 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 40,000.

The verdict underlines the stringent legal consequences for sexual offences against children under the POCSO Act.

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