Man gets life imprisonment for stabbing youth to death

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Amritsar for fatally stabbing a youth during a street altercation near Chattiwind Chowk in 2022.

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The case related to a tragic incident that occurred on May 11, 2022, near Sakattari Bagh, Chattiwind Chowk, Amritsar. As per the prosecution, complainant Shankar Dass and witness Balkar Singh were present near the main gate of Sakattari Bagh when they noticed two young men quarrelling and hurling abuses at each other.

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The dispute appeared to escalate suddenly despite efforts made by the witnesses to pacify them. During the altercation, the accused allegedly took out a knife and inflicted a fatal blow on the left side of the neck of the deceased, Manu. The injured victim staggered a few steps before collapsing on the ground. The accused attempted to flee from the spot but was apprehended immediately by the complainant. The victim succumbed to the grievous injury at the spot itself.

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The prosecution successfully established the guilt of the accused through ocular evidence, medical evidence, recovery of the weapon of offence and other material evidence placed before the court during trial. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court held the accused guilty for the offence of murder punishable under Section 302, IPC.

The court of Jatinder Kaur convicted the accused in the case registered at the C Division police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

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The court sentenced the convict to imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of fine, he will further undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years.