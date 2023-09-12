Man gives false complaint to police, booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 11

False complaint given to the police regarding a robbery has proved dear for one Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Ratta Gudda, as he himself has been booked by the Harike police.

Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh, SHO, Harike police station, said Lakhwinder had given wrong information that two unidentified armed persons had robbed Rs 8,000 and household items from him on September 4.

The SHO said that the complaint given by Lakhwinder was marked to Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh for investigating the facts of the application. Balbir visited the spot and found that no such incident had happened, the SHO said.

The SHO said Lakhwinder was booked under Sections 420, 203, 211 and 182 of the IPC on Sunday. Lakhwinder is absconding and the police is conducting raids at his possible hideouts to nab him.

#Tarn Taran