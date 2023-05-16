Man held for assaulting airline woman crew member

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

A passenger of the Dubai-Amritsar Indigo flight was arrested for misbehaving with a member of the flight crew soon after he landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International here on Monday. The nabbed passenger was identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kotli village in Jalandhar.

According to information, the accused was travelling in a flight (number 6E 1428) of Indigo Airline, which reached Amritsar from Dubai. Rajinder Singh reportedly consumed liquor under influence of which he lost his temper and misbehaved with a crew member. As per the complaint lodged with the police by Ajay Kumar, assistant security manager of the airline, the accused assaulted a woman crew member under the influence of liquor. The accused was produced in a court which remanded him in judicial custody.