Man held for killing migratory birds

Tarn Taran, December 30
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hunting migratory birds in the prohibited area of Harike Wildlife Sanctuary. The suspect — James Masih of Bharoana village (Kapurthala district) — was produced in a Sultanpur Lodhi court today. He has now been sent to the Kapurthala Jail.
Kamaljit Singh, Forest Range Officer (FRO), said, “Based on a tip-off, a team of the Harike Range Office conducted a raid at the residence of the suspect, and recovered bodies of seven migratory birds. The FRO said the accused had trespassed on the prohibited area of the sanctuary and killed the migratory birds. The suspect allegedly used to sell these to his customers. A fine has been slapped on the suspect under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
