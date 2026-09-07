Man held for molesting minor girl in Tarn Taran

Verowal police have arrested Mandeep Singh Gora, a resident of Chamba Kalan, Chohla Sahib, on charges of molesting a six-year-old girl. The accused was a close relative of the victim’s family and lived in their house.
In a complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said the accused used to work with her brother-in-law.
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A case under Section 75 of the The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him on Saturday.
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