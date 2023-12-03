Man held for opening fire

Amritsar, December 2
The Division B police have arrested a man for endangering public life by firing into the air on Tarn Taran Road here yesterday.
The incident created panic and prompted residents to lodge a complaint with the police. The suspect was identified as Nirbhail Singh, a resident of Rampur Jheete village.
A case was registered against him. The police got information about a man, who fired into the air in Bardanawali Gali on Tarn Taran Road. Following tip-off, a police team reached the spot and arrested the suspect with his rifle.
