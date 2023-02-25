Man held for opening fire in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 24
Kotwali police have arrested Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, of Jhabal in Tarn Taran for firing outside a protest site. The accused, along with several others, has been holding an agitation outside a publishing house for the past two days.
ASI Vikramjit Singh, the complainant, said he, along with the police party, was present at the spot when the accused who was holding a double barrel gun allegedly opened fire which led to a panic in the area. A case under IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against him.
