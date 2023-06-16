Man held for rape bid on married woman

Amritsar, June 15
The Gharinda police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting rape on a married woman in Kotli Naseer Khan village here recently. Though the incident occurred on late June 6 evening, a complaint was lodged with the police only yesterday (on Thursday).
The accused was identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Shinda, of the same village. Further investigations were underway.
The complainant told the police that the accused tried to rape her. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled away.
The police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 511 of the IPC against him.
