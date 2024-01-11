Man held for robbing Delhi resident

Tarn Taran, January 10
The Kacha Pakka police on Tuesday arrested Heera Singh, a resident of Chuslewar village, for robbing Angrej Singh of Delhi who was here in connection with some business.
Victim Angrej Singh was waiting for a bus to go to Dialpur at the Patti crossing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, accused Heera Singh, who was driving a Swift car, appeared on the spot and offered Angrej Singh a lift up to Dialpur as he said he was going in that direction.
Angrej Singh immediately got into his car. Hardly had they gone a few kilometres way when Heera Singh threatened him with a knife and demanded to hand over all his belongings. Angrej Singh gave him all articles he had with him and Heera Singh pushed him out of the car and drove away.
Angrej Singh lodged a complaint with the Kacha Pakka police. Inspector Parwinder Singh, SHO, said the accused was arrested soon after registering a case in this regard on Tuesday.
