Man held for 'vehicle thefts'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have arrested a man for alleged involvement in vehicle theft cases. The accused has been identified as Ajmer Singh of Mehmadpura village. The police claimed that three stolen motorcycles and a scooter had been recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 379, 411 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at Chheharta police station.Gurvinder Singh, SHO of the police station, said Ajmer was arrested as he failed to produce the documents of a scooter he was driving. When investigated, the scooter was found to be stolen. Preliminary interrogation led to the recovery of three more motorcycles, he added. Further probe was underway, the SHO said. TNS

One held with Rs 1.7-crore heroin

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police, led by ASI Jatinder Singh, arrested a person with 255-gm heroin on Thursday from Khadoor Sahib. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Ghasitpur. The recovered consignment is worth Rs 1.77 crore in the international market. The accused has been booked under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The accused was produced in a court here on Friday and was sent to two-day police remand. OC

Chain snatched from woman

Tarn Taran: Two armed robbers snatched a gold chain from a woman here on Thursday evening. The victim, Sukriti Pashi of Deep Avenue, was standing in front of her house when an armed robber snatched her chain at gunpoint. The robber pushed the woman and her minor daughter, who had come to her rescue. He fled the spot after the incident and his other associate was waiting for him at a distance. The incident has been captured in CCTVs of nearby houses. ASI Dilbag Singh said the police had gone through CCTVs and photos had been sent to residents of the nearby villages. He said the accused would be identified and arrested soon. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered, said the ASI. OC

Evading arrest, PO held after 12 yrs

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police have arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Sajan Kumar of Navi Abadi in Faizpura. He was evading arrest for past 12 years.