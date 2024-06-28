Man held with 1-kg heroin

Amritsar, June 27
The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, of Rania village located near the Indo-Pak border and confiscated 1-kg heroin from his possession. He was travelling in a car when the police intercepted him near the Vallah bypass. The car did not have the registration number plate.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the suspect was arrested following a tip- off. His previous record was being looked into while the source of the contraband was being ascertained. His links with Pakistan-based smugglers could not be ruled out, he said.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Ranjit Avenue police station here.
