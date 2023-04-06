Man held with 100-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Cops at the Sadar police station confiscated 100 gm of heroin from Lovepreet Singh of Chheharta here on Tuesday, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the cops signalled a scooter to stop near Celebration Shopping Complex. Two of occupants who were riding pillion slipped away while the driver of the scooter was arrested. The police recovered 100-gm heroin from a polythene which he threw after seeing the police party. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him on two-day police remand.

The police also impounded the scooter. During preliminary interrogation, his two accomplices were identified as Karan, alias Kalu, and Penny, both residents of Chheharta. The ACP said raids were on to nab them.