Man held with 10,000 banned tramadol tablets

Gate Hakima police have arrested a man with a huge quantity of banned tramadol tablets here yesterday.

The arrested accused was identified as Saurav of Dashmesh Avenue, located in Maqboolpura area. The police have seized 1,000 strips containing 10,000 tramadol tablets. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Vishaljit Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, while sharing the information, said that he was arrested by a team from Anngarh police post.

“Saurav was arrested by the police during checking on Peeru Shah Road in Anngarh area. He was carrying 1,000 strips containing 10,000 tramadol tablets,” he said, while adding that the accused was produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigation to ascertain the source of the tablets. This is one of the biggest seizures of tramadol tablets in the recent past.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, in-charge, Anngarh police post and investigating officer in the case, said that three similar cases were earlier registered against him.

“The police had earlier seized 1,100, 2,400 and 7,000 intoxicating tablets from his possession,” he said, adding that he was produced in court and brought on three-day police remand.

Initial probe revealed that an unknown person had delivered the tablets to him. He was going from Anngarh to Gate Hakima side on a scooter when he was intercepted by the police team. The tablets were kept in a black polythene bag near his feet. He could not produce the bill regarding the sale or purchase of the sedative pills and a fresh case under the NDPS Act was therefore registered against him.