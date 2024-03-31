Man held with 150 gm heroin

Amritsar, March 30
The Amritsar rural police have arrested a person on the charges of drug peddling and confiscated 150 gm of heroin from his possession. He was identified as Balwinder Singh of Mohalla Sheikhupura in Jandiala.
The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against him. The police said his backward and forward links were being established to unearth the drug network.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...