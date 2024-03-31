Man held with 150 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

The Amritsar rural police have arrested a person on the charges of drug peddling and confiscated 150 gm of heroin from his possession. He was identified as Balwinder Singh of Mohalla Sheikhupura in Jandiala.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against him. The police said his backward and forward links were being established to unearth the drug network.

