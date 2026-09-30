Man held with 20 bottles of illicit liquor

A police party led by ASI Satnam Singh of the local City police arrested a man with illicit liquor near Mohalla Tank-Kashatri in the city yesterday.

ASI Satnam Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Dhun village under the Khalra police station.

Advertisement

The police recovered 20 bottles containing 15,000 ml of illicit liquor from his possession. The motorcycle on which the accused was riding was also taken into possession. The police have registered a case against him under the Excise Act.