Man held with 25 kg heroin in Amritsar 

An alleged drug smuggler was apprehended with more than 25 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

The recovery was made during an operation carried out jointly by BSF and Punjab Police on Wednesday night.

The joint team of BSF and Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped the man, who was on a motorcycle. The team recovered a large bag containing 23 packets of heroin, weighing 25.9 kg, from his possession, the BSF official said.

A pistol and two magazines were also recovered from him, the official said.

According to the official, the accused is a resident of Beharwal village, Amritsar.