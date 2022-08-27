Man held with 270-gm heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

The crime branch of the Amritsar rural police has arrested an interstate drug peddler identified as Raja Singh of Rangarh village. The police have recovered 270 gm of heroin and drug money to the tune of Rs 7.8 lakh from his possession.

Swapan Sharma, Amritsar SSP, rural police, said Raja used to supply contraband in different districts of Punjab and in other adjoining states too. He said yesterday a special naka was set up near Khasa to check vehicles. During the search of Singh’s vehicle, the police found contraband and drug money. He was going towards Khasa and even attempted to flee.

The SSP said Raja had several cases registered against him under the NDPS Act. “Investigation has revealed that he was in touch with drug smugglers across the border,” he added.