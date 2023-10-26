Man held with 470-gm heroin

Amritsar, October 25
The Gharinda police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Inderbir Singh, a resident of Khanchhabri village in Tarn Taran district, for allegedly possessing 470 gm of heroin. According to the police, he was coming from Sarai Amanat Khan to Rajatal when a police team intercepted him on a tip-off. He was travelling on scooter without number plate.
The police team also seized an expensive mobile phone and Rs 27,000 drug money from him. The suspect was produced in the court and brought on police remand.
The rural police arrested Prabhjot Singh of Nathupura and recovered 40 gm of heroin from him. In another incident, the city police nabbed three persons with 210 gm of heroin. They were identified as Amritpal Singh, Manjit Singh and Sukhpal Singh. The police seized 100 gm, 50 gm and 60 gm of drug from them, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...