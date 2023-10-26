Man held with 470-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The Gharinda police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Inderbir Singh, a resident of Khanchhabri village in Tarn Taran district, for allegedly possessing 470 gm of heroin. According to the police, he was coming from Sarai Amanat Khan to Rajatal when a police team intercepted him on a tip-off. He was travelling on scooter without number plate.

The police team also seized an expensive mobile phone and Rs 27,000 drug money from him. The suspect was produced in the court and brought on police remand.

The rural police arrested Prabhjot Singh of Nathupura and recovered 40 gm of heroin from him. In another incident, the city police nabbed three persons with 210 gm of heroin. They were identified as Amritpal Singh, Manjit Singh and Sukhpal Singh. The police seized 100 gm, 50 gm and 60 gm of drug from them, respectively.

#Tarn Taran