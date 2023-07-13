Man held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Mohkampura police have arrested Sajan, alias Ghulla, a resident of Rasulpura Kallar village, for allegedly possessing 50 gm of heroin. The suspect was produced in a court which sent him to police remand for further investigation. TNS

Minor girl kidnapped

Amritsar: A nine-year-old girl Sukhmandeep Kaur was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons from Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station here on Tuesday. Victim’s father Gurpreet Singh told the police that his daughter had gone to play outside the house, but did not return. He said the family looked for her but failed to find her. He feared that his daughter was kidnapped by unknown persons. Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Verka police station, said the police were investigating the case from every angle. He said efforts were on to recover the girl. TNS

Man arrested for snatching purse

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested a snatcher identified as Nimratjit Singh of New Kot Atma Ram, Sultanwind Road. The suspect had snatched purse of an elderly woman on July 6 from the Tarn Taran road. Rajwinder Kaur (58) was injured as she was dragged with the scooter of the suspect in the incident. Her purse contained Rs 12,000 in cash, a mobile phone and other documents. Victim’s husband Gurmeet Singh had informed the police about the incident. The police recovered the purse, mobile phone and Rs 3,500 from the suspect and also confiscated the scooter used in the crime. He was produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further investigation.