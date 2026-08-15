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Home / Amritsar / Man held with 5K pregabalin tablets

Man held with 5K pregabalin tablets

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:16 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The NCB had received information alleging that narcotic and habit-forming medicines were being sold illegally from the hospital for several years. Representative Image/iStock
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Days after the district administration restricted the sale of pregabalin formulations above 75 mg, the Islamabad police have arrested a man and confiscated as many as 5,600 tables of 300 mg from

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his possession.

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The accused, identified as Yograj Singh, is a resident of Bhindi Saida village in the Amritsar rural belt.

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He faltered during interrogation following which, a case under Section 223 of the BNS (knowing disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant) was registered against him.

A probe to ascertain the source of the restricted medicines, being sold on black, was on, said Harsandeep Singh Sandhu, SHO, Islamabad police station.

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On August 6, the district administration restricted the sale and stocking up of pregabalin formulations above 75 mg. The move follows complaints about the alleged misuse of higher-strength pregabalin tablets and capsules, particularly the 150 mg and 300 mg formulations.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), will remain in force from August 5 to October 4.

Pregabalin, a prescription medicine used for neurological conditions, has been placed under stricter regulation and falls under Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules due to its increasing misuse. It cannot be sold without a valid doctor’s prescription, and unauthorised possession or sale in large quantities attracts strict legal action.

Earlier on April 28, the Amritsar Rural Police recovered a total of 25,400 pregabalin capsules from one Mangal Singh of Majitha.

Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Mishra warned violators of strict action under Section 223 of the BNS.

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