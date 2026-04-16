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Home / Amritsar / Man held with four hand grenades, foreign-made pistols, ammunition in Amritsar

Man held with four hand grenades, foreign-made pistols, ammunition in Amritsar

The operation was conducted jointly by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and the SSOC, Mohali

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:56 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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The seized hand grenades, pistols and ammunition in Amritsar.
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The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, while dismantling an ISI-backed cross-border terror module, arrested one person and recovered a cache of arms and explosives, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

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The arrested individual was identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Galluwal village in Amritsar. The police recovered four P-86 hand grenades, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition from his possession.

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The operation was conducted jointly by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and the SSOC, Mohali.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was operating on the directions of foreign-based handlers and had links with a terror module involved in the recent grenade attack in Chandigarh, the DGP said, adding that further investigation was underway to trace and arrest other members of the network.

Sharing details of the operation, AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the police had received specific intelligence inputs about a consignment of grenades and arms being smuggled from Pakistan. The teams launched a targeted operation and arrested the accused from the Khasa-Ram Tirath Road area.

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Mann said that Sagar Singh came into contact with a foreign-based handler through social media in January 2026. He subsequently began working on the handler’s instructions, retrieving and delivering consignments of arms and ammunition in exchange for payment per delivery.

The accused had earlier been arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police in February 2026 with part of an arms consignment. After securing bail in March, he re-established contact with the handler via encrypted platforms and resumed his activities.

A fresh case has been registered at the SSOC police station, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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