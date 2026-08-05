Man held with intoxicating substance in Tarn Taran

The police arrested a resident of Mari Megha with 508 gm of crystal methamphetamine near Kalsian last evening.

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Officials said the accused, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and his accomplice were signalled to stop at a naka but he sped up his motorcycle and tried to flee.

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Following a chase, the former was arrested while the other person, Goru, a resident of Chela Colony, Bhikhiwind, managed to flee.

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The police also recovered a mobile phone from the accused. A case under Sections 22-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.