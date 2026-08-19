Man held with over 1 kg heroin

A police team led by ASI Harjinder Singh of the local CIA staff arrested a person with 1.5 kg of heroin near Maniala Jai Singh village here on Monday.

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The accused has been identified as Balwant Singh, alias Phuman Singh, a resident of Pahuwind. ASI Harjinder Singh said the police team was patrolling when a suspicious person was spotted near Maniala Jai Singh village. He was asked to stop. During a search, the contraband was recovered from his bag.

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A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused by the Kacha Pakka police station.