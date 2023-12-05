Man held with weapon

Amritsar, December 4
The Gate Hakima police have arrested Judge Singh, of Fakir Singh Colony, Anngarh, for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol of .32 bore calibre. His accomplice Kaka Bhayia is yet to be arrested. The police also seized five live rounds from him.
Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said raids were on to nab Kaka. He said Judge Singh was brought on police remand for further probe.
In another case, the Lopoke police have arrested Satnam Singh of Sodia village on the charge of illegal sand mining after officials found a huge pit on his agricultural land. According to the police, mining officials noticed a huge pit in Sodia village. They also found signs of fresh mining. A complaint was lodged with the police for the registration of FIR against Satnam.
